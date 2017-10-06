Hurricane Harvey and Irma deal damage to U.S. jobs market - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Hurricane Harvey and Irma deal damage to U.S. jobs market

Hurricane Harvey and Irma damaged not only Texas, Florida and surrounding states, but also the U.S. jobs picture.

New numbers out Friday morning from the U.S. Labor Department showed the U.S. economy lost 33,000 jobs in September. This marks the first monthly decline in seven years.

Despite the hit, the Bureau of Labor statistics said the overall unemployment rate fell to 4.2 percent.

