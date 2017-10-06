Protests at UI homecoming game canceled

A planned protest at UI's football game this Saturday has been canceled.

Here's a statement released to our sister station, KWWL, by a student at University of Iowa:

"After meetings with University administration addressing the focus and demands of the coming protests at the parade and football game, it has come to our attention that safety cannot be guaranteed to any student who participates in these events. Through these meetings we have determined that the demands CAN and WILL be pursued through conversations with administration. These conversations are already in place. If you want to be part of this initiative, you are welcomed to be at the table. With all that being said, there will be NO PARTICIPATION on behalf of “Our Voice Matters” in the parade or football game."