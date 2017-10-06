24 calves found dead on Iowa man's farm, charged with neglect of livestock

Two dozen dead calves leads to an Iowa man facing a serious misdemeanor charge.

According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office, Craig Underbakke, 51, of Burr Oak, Iowa, is charged with neglect of livestock, a serious misdemeanor and failure to dispose of dead animals, a simple misdemeanor.

The sheriff's office said on October 3, deputies received a report of neglected livestock. An investigation showed several dead calves located on a farm west of Burr Oak. Deputies then called in a search warrant so they could investigate further.

Once the warrant was issued, they found a total of 24 calves dead on the property. 20 living calves were seized immediately from the farm.

The 20 living calves were taken to a private feed lot and their care is being supervised by a local veterinarian.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by a local veterinarian and the Winneshiek County Attorney’s Office.

No mug shot was available of Craig Underbakke because he was not arrested.