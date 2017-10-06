Gov. Dayton proclaims Friday Oct. 6 'Minnesota Lynx Day'

At 9:30am on Friday, Governor Mark Dayton and Lt. Governor Tina Smith will host a celebration reception at the Governor’s Residence for the Minnesota Lynx. On Wednesday night, the Lynx won the WNBA Championship for the fourth time in seven years. Team members will visit with Governor Dayton, Lt. Governor Smith, and other elected officials, and be congratulated for their outstanding championship season.

“The Minnesota Lynx are a phenomenal team, with the best Regular Season record in the WNBA, followed by winning their fourth WNBA Championship,” said Governor Dayton. “They won a thrilling final game on Wednesday night with their exceptional talent, teamwork, and tenacity. All of Minnesota should be very proud of these World Champions.”

To recognize the outstanding achievements of the Minnesota Lynx, Governor Dayton has declared Friday, October 6, 2017 to be “Minnesota Lynx Day” in Minnesota.

“The Minnesota Lynx are one of the most successful sports teams in Minnesota history, and this championship season has been phenomenal,” said Lt. Governor Smith. “Watching the Lynx play Williams Arena has been an unbelievable amount of fun. Minnesotans love them, young women athletes are inspired by them, and I look forward to celebrating with Coach Reeve and the team for ‘Minnesota Lynx Day’ tomorrow.”