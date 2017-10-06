Shop fair trade in Rochester this weekend

You can purchase gifts to make a difference at Rochester's largest fair trade market this weekend.

For the 11th straight year, Our Savior's Lutheran Church invites the public to shop for fair trade goods that are bought directly from people that make them. Artisans from around the world are paid a fair price for the crafts and items they make.

You can enjoy items from 20 vendors. Many items are unique like bowls made from telephone wire and paper made from elephant dung.

The market runs Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.