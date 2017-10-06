Diaper driver being offered at Thrivent Financial

Any parent knows it. Diapers are as expensive as they are vital to raising a child.

It's because of this, Crisis Nursery of Families First Minnesota is asking for diaper donations from the community, to help with its work as a child abuse prevention and family support program.

Friday, you can donate diapers at Thrivent Financial, off of Elton Hills Lane Northwest, Rochester. Diapers of all sizes are welcome.

The drive runs from 7 a.m. till 1 p.m.

If you miss out on today's chance, you can always donate at the Crisis Nursery on Woodlake Drive SE, Rochester.