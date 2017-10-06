Congressman Tim Walz announces running mate

According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office, Craig Underbakke, 51, of Burr Oak, Iowa, is charged with neglect of livestock, a serious misdemeanor and failure to dispose of dead animals, a simple misdemeanor.More >>
State Farm released its 15th annual deer claim study, which ranks states by the likelihood a driver has of hitting a large animal - like a deer, elk, moose, and caribou over a given time period. Minnesota drivers are all too familiar with deer crossing signs and the danger of these animals crossing roads and highways. The study shows that the likelihood of having an insurance claim involving a deer is 1 out of every 74 Minnesota drivers - an 8 percent increase from ...More >>
At 9:30am on Friday, Governor Mark Dayton and Lt. Governor Tina Smith will host a celebration reception at the Governor’s Residence for the Minnesota Lynx.More >>
After two years without raising prices, online content provider Netflix is boosting the cost of certain subscription plans.More >>
The National Rifle Association says the "bump stocks" device that the Las Vegas shooter used to turn semi-automatic rifles into fully automated weapons should be "subject to additional regulations."More >>
Some lawmakers are seeking to prohibit the sale of bump-fire stocks after investigators said 12 such devices were found on firearms in the hotel room of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock.More >>
High intensity strength training is safe and beneficial for older women with low bone mass.More >>
A new Danish study revealed many people who returned to work after a heart attack end up quitting.More >>
Canadian scientists found the heart rate of hockey fans increased by 75 percent when watching on a game T.V. and by 110 percent when watching in personMore >>
The new head of the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota says he feels privileged to have a full-time job where he can be an activist for civil rights.More >>
After battling a commercial development on the edge of their neighborhood for three years, people who live off Chateau and Villa Roads in northwest Rochester are now watching construction underway on a lot across West Circle Drive from Walmart and Sam's Club.More >>
After the city council approved the gun club ordinance in mid-September, neighbors were split about the decision. Because of the new ordinance, the Heartland Gun Club's developers had to restart the permit approval process.More >>
According to the Rochester Police, the incident took place at the Extended Stay America, 55 Woodlake Dr., at 3 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
