Congressman Tim Walz announces running mate

Congressman Tim Walz announced his running mate for governor.

State Rep. Peggy Flanagan, a DFLer from St. Louis Park, will join Congressman Walz, as the lieutenant governor candidate for the 2018 governor election.

The two will formally announce this decision at a campaign kickoff rally Saturday at the American Indian Center in Minneapolis at 9:30 a.m. They will then make several stops throughout Minnesota over the weekend, including a stop in Rochester, at Bleu Duck Kitchen, Saturday from 12:15 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. The event is open to the public.

The pair will be running on a theme of "One Minnesota." They say their core value is, "That no matter where in Minnesota you live or what your background is, everyone deserves a chance to succeed."