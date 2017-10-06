Wild unable to complete comeback as they lose 4-2 to Detroit

The Wild tied the game up in the third period at 2-2, but they gave up two consecutive goals to the Detroit Red Wings as they couldn't spoil the opening of the Red Wings new arena in a 4-2 loss.

But this game wasn't without controversy.

In the first period, the Wild had two goals waived off which would come back to haunt them.

The Red Wings would jump ahead in the second scoring two goals within a minute of each other, both on the power play. First Anthony Mantha would put one int, then Dylan Larking would score 23 seconds later, to give Detroit a 2-0 lead.

The Wild would finally get one in the back of the net, when Joel Eriksson Ek would knock one in off of the Chris Stewart pass to make it a 2-1 game. Then 48 seconds later, Chris Stewart would get a goal of his own, tying it up at 2-2.

Minnesota would be unable to take the lead though, as they would give up a goal to Henrik Zetterberg, then to Martin Frk to make it a 4-2 game, and star the Wild's season off with a loss.

The Wild next play on Saturday when they play the Carolina Hurricanes at 6:00 p.m. at PNC Arena.