Fillmore-Central and Lanesboro school districts to receive STEM grants

In the middle of the farm country of Fillmore County, a new wave of high technology is coming to more school classrooms

The Fillmore Central and Lanesboro public school districts are both receiving $25,000 grants to pay for STEM Education.

The grant is through the America's Farmers Grow Rural Education program.

With the money, Fillmore Central plans to purchase software and operating systems for its welding fabrication course.

While the Lanesboro public school district plans to get a Chromebook computer for every seventh and eighth grader to use.

Some elementary school classrooms will get tablets as well.