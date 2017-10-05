Report: Vehicle "infotainment" systems cause dangerous distractions

A warning for drivers about those new touch screen systems at the dashboard of many new cars.

According to new research released Thursday from AAA, infotainment systems take drivers' attention off the road for dangerous periods of time.

AAA found that drivers can be distracted for more than 40 seconds while doing things like using navigation features or sending a text message.

According to Wabasha County Sheriff Rodney Bartsh, even using hands-free options takes up valuable mental concentration.

"I think you think that it's just a second or so but just a second or two can create a delay in stopping of a couple hundred feet for sure," he said.

AAA says nearly 40 percent of U.S. drivers use infotainment systems while driving.