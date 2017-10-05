Construction underway on new MedExpress Urgent Care walk-in clinic in NW Rochester

After battling a commercial development on the edge of their neighborhood for three years, people who live off Chateau and Villa Roads in northwest Rochester are now watching construction underway on a lot across West Circle Drive from Walmart and Sam's Club.

Two years ago, the Northwest Neighbors were battling the developer's plan to bring in a Walgreen's drug store to serve this part of metro Rochester. But after protests, debate, dialogue and promises about limiting traffic, the development got a green light from the Rochester City Council. But's it's not a drive-thru Walgreen's drug store.

Going up instead is a MedExpress Urgent Care walk-in clinic, which apparently will compete directly with Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center in treating people suffering from flu, colds, asthma, broken bones or other common troubles.

Ward 3 City Council Member Nick Campion said he might have learned about the change to MedExpress early this spring. Campion said he's aware that developer Chateau Circle, LLC is now pushing for permissions to possibly add two other businesses on the parcel, but is not yet sure what they might be. There has been talk of adding a day-care and also possibly an elderly-care facility.

"It doesn't pay to get hooked into a project until they (the developers) put it forward," said Campion. "They have been vague, no description of anything specific."

"After years, I'm happy to see the project finally progress," said City Council President Randy Staver.

The Northwest Neighbors group is worried about an increase in traffic on Villa Road, which leads into their neighborhood.

"Instead of being satisfied with 350 trips two times a day, they (the developer) is now wanting to be able to bring in 1,200 trips two times a day," said Barbara Virnig, one of the leaders of the Northwest Neighbors group.

MedExpress has dozens of locations across a vast section of the U.S. from Denver to New York State. It describes itself as offering a patient-centered walk-in clinic, open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week providing affordable care, with no appointments necessary. At the end of September, locational information provider AggData said it counted 260 MedExpress locations in the U.S. MedExpress was founded in Morgantown, West Virginia in 2001.