Construction underway on new MedExpress Urgent Care walk-in clinic in NW Rochester

After two years without raising prices, online content provider Netflix is boosting the cost of certain subscription plans.More >>
On September 25th, parents of current students at Sunset Terrace were notified of a pending criminal matter involving a former RPS employee. Nicholas Keller has worked at Sunset Terrace's School Aged Child Care for 10 years and in May 2017, a second grader there said Keller inappropriately touched her before and after school. She told her mom who then reported it to the school.More >>
Police say a central Wyoming man they arrested for public intoxication claimed he had traveled back in time to warn of an alien invasion.More >>
According to the Rochester Police, the incident took place at the Extended Stay America, 55 Woodlake Dr., at 3 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
A Minnesota man has been arrested in Nevada in a rollover crash that killed a 16-year-old boy and critically injured two others.More >>
