MedExpress to replace proposed Walgreens building in Northwest Rochester

Some lawmakers are seeking to prohibit the sale of bump-fire stocks after investigators said 12 such devices were found on firearms in the hotel room of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock.More >>
Some lawmakers are seeking to prohibit the sale of bump-fire stocks after investigators said 12 such devices were found on firearms in the hotel room of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock.More >>
The National Rifle Association says the "bump stocks" device that the Las Vegas shooter used to turn semi-automatic rifles into fully automated weapons should be "subject to additional regulations."More >>
The National Rifle Association says the "bump stocks" device that the Las Vegas shooter used to turn semi-automatic rifles into fully automated weapons should be "subject to additional regulations."More >>
After two years without raising prices, online content provider Netflix is boosting the cost of certain subscription plans.More >>
After two years without raising prices, online content provider Netflix is boosting the cost of certain subscription plans.More >>
Officials say the U.S. is poised to lift longstanding sanctions on Sudan, recognizing the long-estranged country's progress after decades of war and abuses.More >>
Officials say the U.S. is poised to lift longstanding sanctions on Sudan, recognizing the long-estranged country's progress after decades of war and abuses.More >>
The new head of the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota says he feels privileged to have a full-time job where he can be an activist for civil rights.More >>
The new head of the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota says he feels privileged to have a full-time job where he can be an activist for civil rights.More >>
Canadian scientists found the heart rate of hockey fans increased by 75 percent when watching on a game T.V. and by 110 percent when watching in personMore >>
Canadian scientists found the heart rate of hockey fans increased by 75 percent when watching on a game T.V. and by 110 percent when watching in personMore >>
A new Danish study revealed many people who returned to work after a heart attack end up quitting.More >>
A new Danish study revealed many people who returned to work after a heart attack end up quitting.More >>
High intensity strength training is safe and beneficial for older women with low bone mass.More >>
High intensity strength training is safe and beneficial for older women with low bone mass.More >>
Most police body camera video footage would be withheld from the public in Wisconsin under a bill up for a hearing in an Assembly committee.More >>
Most police body camera video footage would be withheld from the public in Wisconsin under a bill up for a hearing in an Assembly committee.More >>
After two years without raising prices, online content provider Netflix is boosting the cost of certain subscription plans.More >>
After two years without raising prices, online content provider Netflix is boosting the cost of certain subscription plans.More >>
On September 25th, parents of current students at Sunset Terrace were notified of a pending criminal matter involving a former RPS employee. Nicholas Keller has worked at Sunset Terrace's School Aged Child Care for 10 years and in May 2017, a second grader there said Keller inappropriately touched her before and after school. She told her mom who then reported it to the school.More >>
On September 25th, parents of current students at Sunset Terrace were notified of a pending criminal matter involving a former RPS employee. Nicholas Keller has worked at Sunset Terrace's School Aged Child Care for 10 years and in May 2017, a second grader there said Keller inappropriately touched her before and after school. She told her mom who then reported it to the school.More >>
Police say a central Wyoming man they arrested for public intoxication claimed he had traveled back in time to warn of an alien invasion.More >>
Police say a central Wyoming man they arrested for public intoxication claimed he had traveled back in time to warn of an alien invasion.More >>
According to the Rochester Police, the incident took place at the Extended Stay America, 55 Woodlake Dr., at 3 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
According to the Rochester Police, the incident took place at the Extended Stay America, 55 Woodlake Dr., at 3 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
A Minnesota man has been arrested in Nevada in a rollover crash that killed a 16-year-old boy and critically injured two others.More >>
A Minnesota man has been arrested in Nevada in a rollover crash that killed a 16-year-old boy and critically injured two others.More >>