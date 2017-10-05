MedExpress to replace proposed Walgreens building in Northwest Rochester

Neighbors in northwest Rochester have been fighting a certain new commercial development for years.

After protests, debate, dialogue and promises, the development got a green light from the Rochester City Council and the project itself is now being built. It might not be what you think though.

If you drive along West Circle Drive near Walmart, then look to the north across the roadway, a new structure is rising from the construction site near Villa Road.

For years, developers said it would be a third Walgreen's to serve the north side of Rochester.

At some point Walgreen's though pulled out of the deal, council member Nick Campion remembers finding out early this spring

This will be instead an urgent care clinic now called MedExpress.

The developer is now pushing to allow more developments and more traffic.