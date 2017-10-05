Bump stocks subject of debate in wake of Las Vegas shooting

The regular stock of an AR-!5 (above) compared with a bump stock (below)

Some lawmakers are seeking to prohibit the sale of bump-fire stocks after investigators said 12 such devices were found on firearms in the hotel room of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock.

A bump-fire stock, or "bump stock," replaces the regular stock on a semi-automatic rifle like an AR-15 to enable the shooter to fire faster.

Kelly Withem, of Black Diamond Armory in Stewartville, explained how the bump stock functions.

"The way it works is it slides, so you put a magazine in, put the bolt forward. When you pull the trigger, the rocking action of the gun from the explosion of the bullet bounces back and forth and it bumps your finger into the trigger. And essentially, you don't have to sit there and repeatedly pull the trigger," said Withem. "This [AR-15] is still a semi-automatic weapon. It does fire slightly faster than you can pull the trigger. No more accurate, but it does send rounds downrange."

Bump stocks are sold legally and costs about $100 each. It takes about 15 minutes to install, Withem said.

On Wednesday. Rep. Tim Walz (DFL-MN) tweeted that he joined Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) to introduce a bill that would prohibit the sale of bump stocks:

There are commonsense policies Congress must pass that could help prevent senseless gun violence & mass shootings like we saw in Vegas. We can uphold our 2nd Amdt & take practical steps to help prevent gun violence. Congress cannot wait any longer. The time to act is now.

Meanwhile, Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-FL) plans to introduce legislation that would also ban the sale of bump stocks.

The National Rifle Association (NRA) offered its own statement Thursday about bump stocks, saying it should be "subject to additional regulations." The NRA said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives should review if these devices comply with federal law.

The NRA added, "Banning guns from law-abiding Americans based on the criminal act of a madman will do nothing to prevent future attacks."