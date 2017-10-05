"PossAbilities" honors employees with disabilities

October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and as part of that, the 22nd annual "PossAbilities" award banquet kicked off Wednesday.

PossAbilities recognized more than 220 participants working in the community and more than 100 businesses that have partnered with PossAbilities to employ people with disabilities.

It gave several awards, including the Explorer award, which goes to the worker who has grown the most in their work since joining Possabilities.

This year's winner was Nick Kiehne, who first started working at K-Mart for six hours a week and now works nearly 40 hours.

"It's basically a big get together for PossAbilities," said Kiehne. "It basically involves eating and getting awards at the end. I'm happy about this event actually. I'm excited about what goes on and everything else a is a big social gathering thing."

Kiehne also says he was a guest speaker at the event and that he hopes to be back next year as well.