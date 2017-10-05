"PossAbilities" honors employees with disabilities

On September 25th, parents of current students at Sunset Terrace were notified of a pending criminal matter involving a former RPS employee. Nicholas Keller has worked at Sunset Terrace's School Aged Child Care for 10 years and in May 2017, a second grader there said Keller inappropriately touched her before and after school. She told her mom who then reported it to the school.More >>
Police say a central Wyoming man they arrested for public intoxication claimed he had traveled back in time to warn of an alien invasion.More >>
According to the Rochester Police, the incident took place at the Extended Stay America, 55 Woodlake Dr., at 3 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
A Minnesota man has been arrested in Nevada in a rollover crash that killed a 16-year-old boy and critically injured two others.More >>
It was a sight that was hard to miss. Traveling all over Rochester on Wednesday was a pink fire truck covered in signatures. And with each of those names was a message of hope. From 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, volunteers with the national cancer awareness organization, Pink Heals, drove one of their pink fire trucks to several Rochester locations.More >>
