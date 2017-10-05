Netflix prices to go up for new and current subscribers

After two years without raising prices, online content provider Netflix is boosting the cost of certain subscription plans.

USA Today reports the service's most popular plan will now cost $10.99 a month. This would be a $1 increase.

The premium plan will go up by $2, to $13.99. The basic plan will remain unchanged at $7.99 a month.

The new prices will be phased in over several months. Netflix has already started raising the cost for new customers in the U.S. The price increase will begin for current subscribers on Oct. 19.