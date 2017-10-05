Netflix prices to go up for new and current subscribers - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Netflix prices to go up for new and current subscribers

Posted:
(CNN) -

After two years without raising prices, online content provider Netflix is boosting the cost of certain subscription plans.

USA Today reports the service's most popular plan will now cost $10.99 a month. This would be a $1 increase.

The premium plan will go up by $2, to $13.99. The basic plan will remain unchanged at $7.99 a month.

The new prices will be phased in over several months. Netflix has already started raising the cost for new customers in the U.S. The price increase will begin for current subscribers on Oct. 19.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.