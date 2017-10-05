AP sources: US poised to lift longstanding Sudan sanctions

Officials say the U.S. is poised to lift longstanding sanctions on Sudan, recognizing the long-estranged country's progress after decades of war and abuses.

In January, former President Barack Obama temporarily lifted sanctions and scheduled the move to become permanent in July if not reversed. President Donald Trump acted in July to give the U.S. three more months to make a final decision. The U.S. has been calling on Sudan to make more progress in areas including human rights and humanitarian access.

U.S. officials say the Trump administration will say that Sudan has continued making progress on those areas, meriting an end to the sanctions. An announcement is expected as early as Friday.

Sudan is expected to stay on the State Department's list of state sponsors of terrorism.