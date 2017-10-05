Smokey Shrimp

Ingredients:

2# Shrimp 16-20 is a good size but go no smaller than 21-25 or they cook too fast to get the smoke taste

1 container Ribriffic Seasoning

¼ cup sunflower oil or butter

1 Ziploc bag or mixing bowl

Disposable Aluminum pan

1 cup BBQ Sauce

1 cup mayo

1 tbs Ground Horseradish

What you need to do:

Pre-heat smoker to 225-250 degrees

For the Shrimp

In Ziploc bag add oil(butter) to ¼ cup ribriffic seasoning and shrimp and mix well to incorporate seasoning

Shingle Shrimp in pan and place in smoker for about 20 minutes until they turn bright pink and are cooked through this is touchy as they get rubbery if left in too long

For the Dipping Sauce

Mix 1 cup of your favorite BBQ sauce with 1 cup mayo and 1 tbs fresh horseradish for a great dipping sauce