Watching hockey could put stress on your heart, says new study

(NBC) -

Watching hockey could put stress on your heart.

Canadian scientists found the heart rate of hockey fans increased by 75 percent when watching on a game T.V. and by 110 percent when watching in person. That's equivalent to the cardiac stress caused by *vigorous* exercise.

Experts suggest watching an exciting game could trigger a cardiac event in people already at risk.

Heart rates were highest during a scoring opportunity and in overtime.

