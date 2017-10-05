Many people who return to work after a heart attack quit, says new study

The new head of the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota says he feels privileged to have a full-time job where he can be an activist for civil rights.More >>
The new head of the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota says he feels privileged to have a full-time job where he can be an activist for civil rights.More >>
Canadian scientists found the heart rate of hockey fans increased by 75 percent when watching on a game T.V. and by 110 percent when watching in personMore >>
Canadian scientists found the heart rate of hockey fans increased by 75 percent when watching on a game T.V. and by 110 percent when watching in personMore >>
A new Danish study revealed many people who returned to work after a heart attack end up quitting.More >>
A new Danish study revealed many people who returned to work after a heart attack end up quitting.More >>
High intensity strength training is safe and beneficial for older women with low bone mass.More >>
High intensity strength training is safe and beneficial for older women with low bone mass.More >>
Most police body camera video footage would be withheld from the public in Wisconsin under a bill up for a hearing in an Assembly committee.More >>
Most police body camera video footage would be withheld from the public in Wisconsin under a bill up for a hearing in an Assembly committee.More >>
Alliant Energy has announced plans to build a 300-megawatt wind farm in northwest Iowa.More >>
Alliant Energy has announced plans to build a 300-megawatt wind farm in northwest Iowa.More >>
A Minnesota man has been arrested in Nevada in a rollover crash that killed a 16-year-old boy and critically injured two others.More >>
A Minnesota man has been arrested in Nevada in a rollover crash that killed a 16-year-old boy and critically injured two others.More >>
Minnesota earns their fourth WNBA title in seven years with the 85-76 final.More >>
Minnesota earns their fourth WNBA title in seven years with the 85-76 final.More >>
On September 25th, parents of current students at Sunset Terrace were notified of a pending criminal matter involving a former RPS employee. Nicholas Keller has worked at Sunset Terrace's School Aged Child Care for 10 years and in May 2017, a second grader there said Keller inappropriately touched her before and after school. She told her mom who then reported it to the school.More >>
On September 25th, parents of current students at Sunset Terrace were notified of a pending criminal matter involving a former RPS employee. Nicholas Keller has worked at Sunset Terrace's School Aged Child Care for 10 years and in May 2017, a second grader there said Keller inappropriately touched her before and after school. She told her mom who then reported it to the school.More >>
Police say a central Wyoming man they arrested for public intoxication claimed he had traveled back in time to warn of an alien invasion.More >>
Police say a central Wyoming man they arrested for public intoxication claimed he had traveled back in time to warn of an alien invasion.More >>
According to the Rochester Police, the incident took place at the Extended Stay America, 55 Woodlake Dr., at 3 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
According to the Rochester Police, the incident took place at the Extended Stay America, 55 Woodlake Dr., at 3 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
Weigel was accused of creating a fake Facebook account under his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend's name, friending people they knew and posting naked pictures of the woman last December.More >>
Weigel was accused of creating a fake Facebook account under his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend's name, friending people they knew and posting naked pictures of the woman last December.More >>
It was a sight that was hard to miss. Traveling all over Rochester on Wednesday was a pink fire truck covered in signatures. And with each of those names was a message of hope. From 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, volunteers with the national cancer awareness organization, Pink Heals, drove one of their pink fire trucks to several Rochester locations.More >>
It was a sight that was hard to miss. Traveling all over Rochester on Wednesday was a pink fire truck covered in signatures. And with each of those names was a message of hope. From 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, volunteers with the national cancer awareness organization, Pink Heals, drove one of their pink fire trucks to several Rochester locations.More >>