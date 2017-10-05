Many people who return to work after a heart attack quit, says n - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Many people who return to work after a heart attack quit, says new study

(NBC) -

A new Danish study revealed many people who returned to work after a heart attack end up quitting.

Of the 22,000 patients who were employed before having a heart attack, 91 percent returned to work. But nearly a quarter left their jobs within a year.

Researchers say cardiac rehabilitation should also focus on helping patients maintain their ability to work long-term.

