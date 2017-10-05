New study: High intensity strength training beneficial for older - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

New study: High intensity strength training beneficial for older women with low bone mass

Posted:
(NBC) -

High intensity strength training is safe and beneficial for older women with low bone mass.

That's according to a new study conducted in Australia.

Just 30 minutes of resistance and impact training, twice a week, improved bone density, structure and strength in women with Osteoporosis.

Even women with very low bone mass tolerated the exercises, if they were introduced gradually and done correctly.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.