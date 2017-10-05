Get a free light bulb and tips to save money this winter

Even though we're just a week or two removed from record breaking heat, it's the time of year where planning for winter is key.

Austin Utilities invites the public to its Winter Readiness open house Thursday afternoon. It's a part of a week long celebration of Public Power and Natural Gas Week.

Learn about tools and services available to help keep those winter energy costs down, from window weatherizing to budgeting tips.

Everyone who shows up goes home with a free LED light bulb.

The open house runs from 2 until 6 p.m. with tours of the new Austin Utilities facility at 1 and 5:30.