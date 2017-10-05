Man arrested in fatal Scott County crash

A Minnesota man has been arrested in Nevada in a rollover crash that killed a 16-year-old boy and critically injured two others.

The crash happened last month in Scott County. Shakopee High School junior Ja'Mason Moffett was killed when a Jeep the man was driving left a gravel road in Jackson Township and overturned. Two 17-year-olds from Shakopee were critically injured. A juvenile girl and the driver were treated for less severe injuries.

The Star Tribune says the 20-year-old man was arrested in Las Vegas on suspicion of vehicular homicide and is awaiting extradition to Minnesota.