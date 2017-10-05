Man arrested in fatal Scott County crash - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Man arrested in fatal Scott County crash

Posted:
(AP) -

A Minnesota man has been arrested in Nevada in a rollover crash that killed a 16-year-old boy and critically injured two others.

The crash happened last month in Scott County. Shakopee High School junior Ja'Mason Moffett was killed when a Jeep the man was driving left a gravel road in Jackson Township and overturned. Two 17-year-olds from Shakopee were critically injured. A juvenile girl and the driver were treated for less severe injuries.

The Star Tribune says the 20-year-old man was arrested in Las Vegas on suspicion of vehicular homicide and is awaiting extradition to Minnesota.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.