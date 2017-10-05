Throwback Thursday: Miracle Mile debuts in Rochester - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Throwback Thursday: Miracle Mile debuts in Rochester

Posted:
(KTTC) -

On October 6, 1952, the Miracle Mile and its 34 stores first opened for business. 

The opening drew a huge crowd of people, many of whom found their way to the S & L Store shown here in this photo from the History Center of Olmsted County. 

At the time, Miracle Mile was the largest project of its kind in a city of less than one million in population. Developers predicted that it would increase the city's potential as a trading center.

Sixty-five years later, the Miracle Mile is entering another era, with the construction of the Miracle Market project.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.