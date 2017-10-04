Rochester Police Department holds informational meeting on former RPS employee investigation

Minnesota earns their fourth WNBA title in seven years with the 85-76 final.More >>
On September 25th, parents of current students at Sunset Terrace were notified of a pending criminal matter involving a former RPS employee. Nicholas Keller has worked at Sunset Terrace's School Aged Child Care for 10 years and in May 2017, a second grader there said Keller inappropriately touched her before and after school. She told her mom who then reported it to the school.More >>
It was a sight that was hard to miss. Traveling all over Rochester on Wednesday was a pink fire truck covered in signatures. And with each of those names was a message of hope. From 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, volunteers with the national cancer awareness organization, Pink Heals, drove one of their pink fire trucks to several Rochester locations.More >>
Weigel was accused of creating a fake Facebook account under his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend's name, friending people they knew and posting naked pictures of the woman last December.More >>
A special offer is being offered to KTTC viewers courtesy of The Reading Center/Dyslexia Institute of Minnesota.More >>
Authorities say a small plane has crashed in a church parking lot southwest of Minneapolis.More >>
Rochester police will answer questions from concerned parents Wednesday evening regarding a former Rochester Public School Employee facing charges of criminal sexual conduct and child pornography.More >>
Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users, not the 1 billion it revealed late last year.More >>
According to the Rochester Police, the incident took place at the Extended Stay America, 55 Woodlake Dr., at 3 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
British researchers followed more than 11,000 children from middle school into early high school.More >>
According to the Rochester Police, the incident took place at the Extended Stay America, 55 Woodlake Dr., at 3 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
Police say a central Wyoming man they arrested for public intoxication claimed he had traveled back in time to warn of an alien invasion.More >>
The parents of a Minnesota man who had been missing after the mass shooting in Las Vegas say they have been notified he was killed in the attack. Steven Berger, a financial adviser who lived in Shorewood, Minn., and was a native of Wauwatosa, Wis., had been attending Sunday night's concert with his roommate and other friends.More >>
A 64-year-old Minnesota man faces his 28th DWI charge. Danny Lee Bettcher, of New York Mills, was charged last week in Otter Tail County with felony-level drunken driving and refusing to submit to a preliminary breath test.More >>
An eastern Minnesota man has been sentenced under a new state law that seeks to hold people accountable for revenge porn.More >>
The former bankruptcy attorney for disgraced Twin Cities car dealer Denny Hecker confirms his release to a halfway house in Minneapolis.More >>
It's a bird! It's a plane! It's a... man in a bathtub? Ron Simon put on a shower cap and bathrobe and climbed into a bathtub 20 feet in the air around 5 p.m. Tuesday, where he said he'll be for the next 42 hours.More >>
Those two systems have clinics in Riceville and Lime Springs, both of them only 13 miles away from LeRoy.More >>
