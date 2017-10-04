Rochester Police Department holds informational meeting on former RPS employee investigation

On September 25th, parents of current students at Sunset Terrace were notified of a pending criminal matter involving a former RPS employee.

Nicholas Keller has worked at Sunset Terrace's School Aged Child Care for 10 years and in May 2017, a second grader there said Keller inappropriately touched her before and after school.

She told her mom who then reported it to the school.

Within days, Keller resigned from his position as Rochester Police began its investigation.

They've have since interviewed 15 students with consent from their parents.

But for any parent not involved, there was much concern as to why they weren't notified as soon as the investigation began.

"I have some laws that don't allow me to do what I would like to do and tell people things sooner," Superintendent Michael Munoz said.

Munoz explained that they didn't want to do anything that would harm the police department's investigation.

That's why most of the answers were given by police.

"Frustration exists where the unknown is, and by doing this I hope we provided a bit of insight into the unknown," Capt. John Sherwin said.

He said one of the biggest reasons why they didn't send out notice to all parents was because they didn't want to solicit victims and get false testimony.

Now that the investigation has reached a point where RPD is ready to send the case before a judge, they were able to notify everyone.

Which was why they were ready for this meeting as soon as the charges was made public.

"We felt that a public forum, where we could specifically address those needs of the parents who had students at the school where this offender was arrested, or where he had been employed, that we could certainly answer those questions," Sherwin said.

Sherwin says he miss-spoke, Keller has not yet been arrested.

He is expected to appear before a judge on November 30th.