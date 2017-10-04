Minnesota Lynx win fourth WNBA Championship

The Minnesota Lynx clinched their fourth WNBA Championship in seven years Wednesday night in game five against the Los Angeles Sparks in Minneapolis.

The final score was 85 to 76, despite a late game comeback by Los Angeles.

Sylvia Fowles won the title of WNBA Finals MVP, after winning the regular season MVP as well. Fowles had 17 points and broke her own WNBA Finals record, grabbing 20 rebounds to lead the Minnesota Lynx to the championship.

Maya Moore led the Lynx with 18 points, while also grabbing 10 rebounds and hitting a huge runner with 26 seconds to play.

Leading up to Wednesday night's game, both teams scored a combined final score of 908 to 908 over their last 12 games together.

Candace Parker had 19 points in game five, 15 rebounds and five assists for the Sparks, who were looking to become the first repeat champions in 15 years.

Over 14,000 fans were in attendance at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus, which is the third home to the Lynx in the past year.

"I think every time you do this it just gets a little more special because it gets a little harder, and it gets a little more meaningful," said Lynx guard Lindsay Whalen.

Whalen, who played her collegiate basketball at Minnesota, finished the night 17 points, 8 assists, and 2 rebounds.

Minnesota finishes the season 15-2 at home and 27-7 overall.

The Lynx will have their championship parade on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on the University of Minnesota campus. Lynx players and coaches will then address fans at 7:15 at Williams Arena.