Man sentenced under new state law regarding revenge porn - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Man sentenced under new state law regarding revenge porn

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
KTTC/AP -

An eastern Minnesota man has been sentenced under a new state law that seeks to hold people accountable for revenge porn.

The Pioneer Press reported Michael Weigel, 38, was sentenced to four months in jail and three years of probation. 

He was convicted on one count of felony non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images.

Weigel was accused of creating a fake Facebook account under his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend's name, friending people they knew and posting naked pictures of the woman last December. 

He pleaded guilty to the charge in August.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.