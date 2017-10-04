Special offer for 'Superhero Dyslexia Dash' begins Wednesday at 5:30

A special offer is being offered to KTTC viewers courtesy of The Reading Center/Dyslexia Institute of Minnesota.

Starting after the 5 p.m. show Wednesday, the non-profit will be offering viewers unlimited $2 registrations for children for the one mile fun run at Saturday's 'Superhero Dyslexia Dash'. When registering, people will need to use the code SUPERHERO.

The special offer will end at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

'The Superhero Dyslexia Dash' will be Oct. 7, with check-in beginning at 9 a.m.

The kids’ one mile run starts at 9:45 a.m. while the 5K fun run begins at 10 a.m., at Soldier’s Field Park next to the Y.