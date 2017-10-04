UPDATE: One person dead in small plane crash north of airport in - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: One person dead in small plane crash north of airport in Eden Prairie

Posted:
(AP) -

UPDATE: Police on scene of a plane crash in Minnesota said there are no survivors.

Eden Prairie Police told KARE 11 that there was one person on the plane at the time of the crash. Police said the pilot reported a fire on board the small engine plane.

A media briefing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday.

_____________________________________________________

PREVIOUS STORY: Authorities say a small plane has crashed in a church parking lot southwest of Minneapolis.

Police and fire personnel are on the scene of the crash north of Flying Cloud Airport and Highway 212 in Eden Prairie. The Star Tribune reports the plane went down outside Resurrection Life Church about 11 a.m.

Police are asking people to avoid the area. No roads in the area appeared to be closed.

This is a developing story. Stick with KTTC for the latest.

