UPDATE: One person dead in small plane crashes north of airport in Eden Prairie

UPDATE: Police on scene of a plane crash in Minnesota said there are no survivors.

Eden Prairie Police told KARE 11 that there was one person on the plane at the time of the crash. Police said the pilot reported a fire on board the small engine plane.

A media briefing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday.

PREVIOUS STORY: Authorities say a small plane has crashed in a church parking lot southwest of Minneapolis.

Police and fire personnel are on the scene of the crash north of Flying Cloud Airport and Highway 212 in Eden Prairie. The Star Tribune reports the plane went down outside Resurrection Life Church about 11 a.m.

EPPD and EPFD are responding to a report of a plane crash @ EP Rd. & Glory Ln. (just north of 212). Please avoid the area. — Eden Prairie PD (@EdenPrairiePD) October 4, 2017

Police are asking people to avoid the area. No roads in the area appeared to be closed.

