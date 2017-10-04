Being overweight or obese increases risk of certain cancers, says new study

A new study finds being overweight or obese increases the risk of 13 types of cancers.

Data from 2014 shows 40% of all cancers diagnosed in the U.S. were linked to excess weight. That is a significant increase from 2005.

Obesity-related cancers were much more common among women and people over the age of 50. Whites and African Americans were also more likely to develop a weight-related cancer than other racial groups.

Researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and published in 'Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report' said better efforts to prevent and control obesity could help decrease these cancers.