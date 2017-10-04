Rochester kids take part in 'Walk or Bike to School Day'

Kids were encouraged to skip the bus stop and walk or bike to school.

Students across the country are taking part in Walk or Bike to School Day Wednesday morning.

Folwell Elementary's principal said about 60% of Folwell's students already walk or bike to school each day. But for those that can't, they were able to walk with a group from the Edison building a few blocks away.

Members of Rochester's brand new Bike Patrol also paid a visit, encouraging kids to find a safe and active way to get to school. Getting more kids to walk or bike means less cars around schools each morning, which in turn makes it a safer place for pedestrians.

"There's been this growing national trend where parents are giving kids a ride to school, and especially parents that are living in close proximity to the school. You're creating congestion around the school. All that traffic, kids, adults, everybody has to keep track of everything that is going on," said Rochester Police Community Action Team's Sgt. Jon Turk.

Folwell is just one of twenty schools in Olmsted County taking part in the special day, organized with help from the Olmsted County Public Health.

And the NFL Fuel Up to Play 60 was out there with activities to promote an active lifestyle for the kids.