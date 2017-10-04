Des Moines considering 1-cent sales tax increase

Des Moines officials have approved $62,000 for a phone survey as they explore whether to seek a 1-cent sales tax in Polk County.

The county is Iowa's most populous and one of the few in the state without such a tax.

The Des Moines Register reports that lobbying firm Carney & Appleby will survey residents to see how they feel about the tax. Results are expected in November.

The Iowa Department of Revenue says the sales tax could generate $79 million annually. City officials say Des Moines would see an extra $37 million annually.

Des Moines City Manager Scott Sanders says the extra money could be used for infrastructure improvements, enhancing neighborhood public safety and public transportation.

Polk County residents could vote on the issue as early as March 2018.