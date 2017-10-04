Minnesota man sentenced to jail in revenge porn case

An eastern Minnesota man has been sentenced under a new state law that seeks to hold people accountable for revenge porn.

The Pioneer Press reports that 39-year-old Michael Weigel was sentenced to four months in jail and three years of probation. He was convicted on one count of felony non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images.

Weigel was accused of creating a fake Facebook account under his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend's name, friending people they knew and posting naked pictures of the woman last December. He pleaded guilty to the charge in August.

Weigel says he became depressed after his relationship ended and turned to alcohol. He says he never meant to hurt his ex.

Ramsey County District Judge Stephen Smith says Weigel can't undo the impact of his actions.