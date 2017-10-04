Virtual reality tour before surgery may help child anxiety, says - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Virtual reality tour before surgery may help child anxiety, says new study

Posted:
(NBC) -

A virtual reality tour of the operating room may help ease anxiety in children facing surgery.

Researchers asked a group of kids to watch a four minute virtual reality video, showing a penguin visiting the operating room.

The children had less anxiety right before their procedure than those given typical pre-op information.

