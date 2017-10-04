New study looks at how bullying affects children over time - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

New study looks at how bullying affects children over time

Some good and bad news about how bullying affects children.

British researchers followed more than 11,000 children from middle school into early high school. Those who were bullied had a higher risk of mental issues, like anxiety, depression and paranoid thoughts.

But over time, most of these symptoms faded or disappeared completely.

Experts said bullying is definitely harmful, but most children are resilient.

