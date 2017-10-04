Two Rochester officers hurt after incident with two teens at Ext - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Two Rochester officers hurt after incident with two teens at Extended Stay America

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Two Rochester officers suffered minor injuries after they were trying to locate a missing teen.

According to the Rochester Police, the incident took place at the Extended Stay America, 55 Woodlake Dr., at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Officers were trying to locate a missing 16-year-old female, from Kasson.

Police said they got a tip that the teen was at the hotel, but when they arrived, the teen locked herself in the bathroom. Staff of the hotel were then called to come unlock the door. When they got the door open, an officer tried to remove the teen but she scratched his face, drawing blood.

As this was happening in the hotel room, another officer was handcuffing a 17-year-old male for being non-compliant. The officer said after the teen was handcuffed, the the teen headbutted the officer, giving the officer a bloody nose.

The male faces 4th Degree Assault and Obstructing Legal Process with Force.

The female faces Gross Misdemeanor Obstruction.

