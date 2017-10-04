Air tight: Lynx and Sparks set for another Game 5

Posted: Oct 03, 2017 3:52 PM CDT

By JON KRAWCZYNSKI

AP Basketball Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Los Angeles Sparks and Minnesota Lynx are preparing for their second WNBA Finals Game 5 in as many seasons. That only tells half of the story of how close the series has been.

The two teams have played 12 games total from Game 1 of last year's finals through Game 4 on Sunday night. The cumulative score in those games is 908-908.

The two best teams in the league have one more game to play on Wednesday night in Minnesota.

Last year, the Sparks beat the Lynx in Minnesota on a last-second put-back from Nneka Ogwumike to capture the franchise's third championship. A win on Wednesday would make the Sparks the first repeat champions since 2002.

