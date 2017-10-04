RPD question and answer session tonight at the Edison Building

Rochester police will answer questions from concerned parents Wednesday evening regarding a former Rochester Public School Employee facing charges of criminal sexual conduct and child pornography.

Nicholas Keller worked at the School Age Child Care Program at Sunset Terrace Elementary when a 2nd grader says Keller inappropriately touched her before and after school. She told her mom about the actions in May.

Rochester police began an investigation began shortly after and Keller resigned from his position.

Officers will be available to speak with the public at the Edison Building from 5 until 6 p.m.