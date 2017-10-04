RPD question and answer session tonight at the Edison Building - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

RPD question and answer session tonight at the Edison Building

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Rochester police will answer questions from concerned parents Wednesday evening regarding a former Rochester Public School Employee facing charges of criminal sexual conduct and child pornography. 

Nicholas Keller worked at the School Age Child Care Program at Sunset Terrace Elementary when a 2nd grader says Keller inappropriately touched her before and after school. She told her mom about the actions in May.

Rochester police began an investigation began shortly after and Keller resigned from his position.

Officers will be available to speak with the public at the Edison Building from 5 until 6 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.