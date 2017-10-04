Twins season ends with 8-4 loss in Wild Card game

The Minnesota Twins first ever Wild Card game could not have started better but it ended with an outcome in the Yankees favor as they ended the Twins' season with an 8-4 victory.

In the first inning the Twins started off the game with a bang, or a crack off of the bat of Brian Dozier as he hit a solo home run to left center in his first post season at-bat, to give the Twins a 1-0 lead. Then three batters later, Eddie Rosario came up and hit a two-run blast to make it a 3-0 game. Two batters later, Yankees' starter Luis Severino left the game, but the Twins couldn't get the two men home and would head to the bottom of the first up 3-0.

The Twins starter Ervin Santana encountered trouble as well as he walked Brett Gardner to start the bottom of the first, then gave up a single to Aaron Judge to bring up Gary Sanchez with two on and nobody out. Santana forced Sanchez to pop out in foul territory to catcher Jason Castro, but then on a full count pitch to Didi Gregorius he gave up the game-tying blast, a three run home run to right to make it 3-3. Santana got out of the inning without any further damage. All in all the first inning lasted roughly 45 minutes.

In the bottom of the second, Santana gave up another home run, this time to Brett Gardner as he left the game after two innings with his team down 4-3.

In the top of the third, Byron Buxton grounded into a force out to tie the game up at 4-4, but the Twins couldn't score after that. David Robertson came in and tossed 3.1 scoreless innings, allowing only one inherited runner to score on Buxton's RBI, as he struck out five Twins and allowed only three hits.

Yankees first baseman Greg Bird hit a RBI single to right to give the Yankees a 5-4 lead, and then in the bottom of the fourth, Aaron Judge hit a two-run home run to left to give the Yankees a 7-4 lead, putting the game out of reach in an eventual 8-4 victory.

Following Robertson, Tommy Kahnle tossed 2.1 perfect innings, and then Aroldis Chapman struck out the side in the ninth, allowing only one hit.

The game ended the Twins' unexpected and highly successful season as they finished their season with a record of 85-77.

The Yankees now go on to play the Cleveland Indians in the American League Division Series.