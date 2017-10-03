Caring Acts of Kindness Everywhere holds candlelight vigil for victims of Las Vegas

Looking for an outlet to grieve, dozens gathered at Christ United Methodist Church Tuesday Night to hold a candlelight vigil for those in Las Vegas.

Caring Acts of Kindness Everywhere, or CAKE, wanted to get people together and give them a way to express what they were feeling with people who could understand.

During the vigil, everyone read a name of a victim and rang a bell, followed by a moment of silence.

Organizers say we're in a time when people need to come together

"I think right now what we need the most is for people to come out of their homes, to see each other to let people know, 'I hear you, I see you, I acknowledge your pain , I acknowledge your suffering' and really humanize each other," Danielle Teal, with CAKE, said.

The group organized the vigil in response to what happened in Las Vegas, but they say the evening was for all those lost in tragedies across the world and in this country.

