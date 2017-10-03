After Mayo discontinues services in LeRoy, two healthcare systems offer to serve patients

Mayo's decision to stop seeing patients at its LeRoy Medical Clinic has created interest from two other nearby healthcare systems.

LeRoy Mayor Brian Thiel said the CEOs of the medical centers in nearby Cresco and Osage are now both offering to serve the people of the LeRoy area.

Those two systems have clinics in Riceville and Lime Springs, both of them only 13 miles away from LeRoy.

Those clinics are affiliated with Mercy Health Network - North Iowa in Mason City.

Mayo is still offering pharmacy services in LeRoy and has clinic physician services in nearby Adams.