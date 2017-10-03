Rochester businessman climbs into bathtub on scaffold for 42 hours

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's a... man in a bathtub?

Ron Simon climbed into a bathtub around 5 p.m. Tuesday to honor the Women's Shelter of Rochester for more than 40 years of service to domestic violence victims.

Simon is the owner of Luxury Bath Remodeling of Rochester.

After learning that most of his clientele were women, Simon wanted to find a way to "give back to the community that would directly benefit women."

When the Rub-a-Dub-Dub-Ron-in-a-Tub event started in 2011, Simon had no idea how much the shelter did to make a difference in our communities.

"The most important part of this event is to really honor the shelter for all their work and all they do," said Simon.

"The significance of the campaign is to bring awareness and honor the shelter for their 40 plus years of service. So that is why I will be in the tub for 42 hours. The 20 feet in the air, that actually signifying that there are still 20 women who look for help and are unfortunately turned away because of lack of resources," Simon said.

Simon will descend from his bathtub in the sky 42 hours later, on Thursday around 11 a.m.

To make a donation or learn about the Ron in a Tub event, click here.

Simon said all donations made will directly benefit the women's shelter.