GoFundMe page benefiting Las Vegas victims surpasses $4 million in donations

More than $4 million and counting: An online fundraiser started by a county official in Nevada to benefit the victims of the Las Vegas shooting has already received donations from tens of thousands of people across the country.

Clark County Commission Chair Steve Sisolak created the GoFundMe page on Monday. As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, the page has raised nearly $4.2 million of the $4.5 million goal. Nearly 60,000 people donated in the one-day span.

"Funds will be used to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the horrific Las Vegas mass shooting?," Sisolak wrote.

Authorities say Stephen Paddock fired from a high-rise hotel Sunday night, killing 59 people and wounding more than 500 who were attending a concert.

Among the people killed was Steven Berger, a Twin Cities-area financial advisor and a father of three. Among the wounded is Minnesota native Philip Aurich, who according to his family, is making progress in his recovery.