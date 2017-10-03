Minnesota native improving after Las Vegas shooting - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Minnesota native improving after Las Vegas shooting

By Chris Yu, Reporter
A Minnesota native critically injured in the Las Vegas massacre is making progress in his recovery.

Philip Aurich was shot Sunday night after Stephen Paddock opened fire at a Jason Aldean concert. Authorities say at least 59 people were killed. Aurich is among the more than 500 people injured.

Tuesday afternoon, Aurich's sister-in-law posted on Facebook an update on his recovery:

Phil is starting to come out of sedation. He's opening his eyes, and they have turned off the ventilator, so he's breathing on his own. Apparently the doctor asked him if he liked the Bears, and he shook his head 'no' .  So far so good, but please keep the prayers coming! We so appreciate everyone's support!

She also wrote that Aurich has had two surgeries.

Aurich grew up in Farmington, Minn., and graduated in 1999 from Concordia Academy in Roseville, where his father was a longtime teacher and athletic director. Aurich graduated in 2005 from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. He is area president at First Option Mortgage in Las Vegas, according to the Associated Press.

