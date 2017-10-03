Seasons Hospice speaks with KTTC about "A Live & Love Affair" Fête de Paris

Seasons Hospice is preparing for its annual A Live and Love Affair Gala. This year's theme is Fête de Paris, celebrating all things French!

The event is coming up Saturday, November 18, 2017.

There will be French cuisine and a trip to Paris up for grabs in the auction.

Seasons Hospice's Director of Development and Communications stopped by KTTC Monday to share more about the event.

The Call to the Heart funding appeal will raise money for the Seasons Hospice “Compassionate Care Fund,” which provides financial assistance to those who cannot afford the cost of hospice care.

For more information, please watch the attached video.

Tickets for the event are available for purchase here.