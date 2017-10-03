Parents of Minnesota man missing in Las Vegas desperate for answ - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Parents of Minnesota man missing in Las Vegas desperate for answers

Photo: EFS Advisors Photo: EFS Advisors
SHOREWOOD, Minn. (AP) -

The parents of a Minnesota man missing after celebrating his 44th birthday at the Las Vegas concert where a mass shooting took place say they're desperate to learn what happened to him.

Mary Berger says her son, Steve, was at the concert with his roommate and other friends and has not been heard from since a gunman in a high-rise hotel killed 59 people and wounded more than 500.

Berger said Tuesday her son's Shorewood roommate called to tell her that he saw Steve get shot and fall to the ground, but when he tried to go to help him, he was herded out of the venue.

Berger says she and her husband, Richard, have been trying every phone number they can find to learn what happened to their son, a native of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

Berger is a financial advisor for EFS Advisors in the Twin Cities area. According to his biography, he has three children.

