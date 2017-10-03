Parents of Minnesota man missing in Las Vegas desperate for answers

The parents of a Minnesota man missing after celebrating his 44th birthday at the Las Vegas concert where a mass shooting took place say they're desperate to learn what happened to him.More >>
The parents of a Minnesota man missing after celebrating his 44th birthday at the Las Vegas concert where a mass shooting took place say they're desperate to learn what happened to him.More >>
The name is unforgettable in Minnesota. Bert Blyleven, the Twins Hall of Fame pitcher. But, Bert's son - Todd Blyleven - can't forget the horror he saw in Las Vegas.More >>
The name is unforgettable in Minnesota. Bert Blyleven, the Twins Hall of Fame pitcher. But, Bert's son - Todd Blyleven - can't forget the horror he saw in Las Vegas.More >>
The City of Albert Lea has taken its first step in exploring the idea of its own hospital after the Mayo Clinic consolidation to Austin.More >>
The City of Albert Lea has taken its first step in exploring the idea of its own hospital after the Mayo Clinic consolidation to Austin.More >>
Stevie Awards recognize the world’s best employers and the human resources professionals, team achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help create and drive best places to work.More >>
Stevie Awards recognize the world’s best employers and the human resources professionals, team achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help create and drive best places to work.More >>
Three drug dealers are behind bars after a search warrant was executed in Rochester. Police say they searched a home at 2427 24th St. NW Tuesday morning as part of a drug investigation.More >>
Three drug dealers are behind bars after a search warrant was executed in Rochester. Police say they searched a home at 2427 24th St. NW Tuesday morning as part of a drug investigation.More >>
As the nation continues to mourn the victim's of the Las Vegas shooting, a chance for people to come together in Rochester to promote peace.More >>
As the nation continues to mourn the victim's of the Las Vegas shooting, a chance for people to come together in Rochester to promote peace.More >>
The National Institutes of Health has renewed one of Mayo Clinic's largest government research grants.More >>
The National Institutes of Health has renewed one of Mayo Clinic's largest government research grants.More >>
After five weeks of football Triton's Hunter Jennings has rushed for nearly 800 yards, but that's just a slice of what the Snakes Senior accomplished last week.More >>
After five weeks of football Triton's Hunter Jennings has rushed for nearly 800 yards, but that's just a slice of what the Snakes Senior accomplished last week.More >>
Campus visits have been scheduled for the four finalists in the search for the next president of Iowa State University.More >>
Campus visits have been scheduled for the four finalists in the search for the next president of Iowa State University.More >>
Three drug dealers are behind bars after a search warrant was executed in Rochester. Police say they searched a home at 2427 24th St. NW Tuesday morning as part of a drug investigation.More >>
Three drug dealers are behind bars after a search warrant was executed in Rochester. Police say they searched a home at 2427 24th St. NW Tuesday morning as part of a drug investigation.More >>
An after-party in Southwest Rochester almost turned deadly after multiple people suffered an overdose early Saturday morning. Police believe it was caused by cocaine that was laced with opioid.More >>
An after-party in Southwest Rochester almost turned deadly after multiple people suffered an overdose early Saturday morning. Police believe it was caused by cocaine that was laced with opioid.More >>
Two foreign men said they are never coming back to America after allegedly getting robbed in Rochester.More >>
Two foreign men said they are never coming back to America after allegedly getting robbed in Rochester.More >>
The name is unforgettable in Minnesota. Bert Blyleven, the Twins Hall of Fame pitcher. But, Bert's son - Todd Blyleven - can't forget the horror he saw in Las Vegas.More >>
The name is unforgettable in Minnesota. Bert Blyleven, the Twins Hall of Fame pitcher. But, Bert's son - Todd Blyleven - can't forget the horror he saw in Las Vegas.More >>
Rochester Police said Jeremy Ryan, 41, Jonathan Jensen, 31, and Nicholas Link, 37, were arrested in connection to the stabbing.More >>
Rochester Police said Jeremy Ryan, 41, Jonathan Jensen, 31, and Nicholas Link, 37, were arrested in connection to the stabbing.More >>