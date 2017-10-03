IBM and Hormel Foods earn gold and silver for Stevie Awards

Two corporations earn awards for this year's Stevie Awards.

Stevie Awards recognize the world’s best employers and the human resources professionals, team achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help create and drive best places to work.

Hormel Foods earned the Silver Stevie Winner in the Employer of the Year division.

“It is a great honor to be recognized with a Stevie Award as an Employer of the Year in the food and beverage industry,” Janet Hogan, senior vice president of human resources said. “It is a true testament to our culture that inspires people to support each other in a way that is irreplaceable, which makes Hormel Foods a great place to work.”

IBM earned multiple gold awards this year. They won the Gold Stevie Winner in the Workforce Development and Learning - All other nations division and gold in Recruitment.



More than 500 nominations from organizations around the world were evaluated in this year’s competition. A complete list of gold, silver and bronze Stevie Award winners is available at the awards website.