Mayo Clinic announces transatlantic partnership - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Mayo Clinic announces transatlantic partnership

Posted:
NEAR ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Mayo Clinic is announcing a transatlantic partnership.

Mayo Clinic will be teaming up with the University of Oxford and Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. Mayo and Oxford will collaborate on improving healthcare and making scientific discoveries.

Mayo and Oxford will also share a location in London where they plan to open a clinic together in early 2019. 
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.