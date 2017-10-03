Rochester group hosting candlelight vigil for Las Vegas shooting - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rochester group hosting candlelight vigil for Las Vegas shooting victims

Posted:
From CAKE Facebook page From CAKE Facebook page
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

As the nation continues to mourn the victim's of the Las Vegas shooting, a chance for people to come together in Rochester to promote peace.

The group 'Caring Acts of Kindness Everywhere' is hosting a candlelight vigil at Christ United Methodist Church Tuesday evening.

They'll stand in a circle with candles to "connect with each other in humanity and peace." The vigil will include a moment of silence for those lost in tragedies across the world.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. 

