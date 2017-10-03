National Institutes of Health renews Mayo Clinic's largest gover - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

National Institutes of Health renews Mayo Clinic's largest government research grant

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

The National Institutes of Health has renewed one of Mayo Clinic's largest government research grants.

In a news release sent Tuesday, Mayo Clinic said the award, totaling $48.8 million, is renewed for five more years.

They said this will support clinical and translational research and training through 2022. 

The grant supports Mayo researchers and their work to turn discoveries into solutions for patient needs.

